Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Nucor (NUE) Stock Price Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased by $430,766 Its Holding

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nucor (NUE) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 7,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 48,961 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 56,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nucor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 2.22 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 159,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 169,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Limited owns 127,688 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The Indiana-based 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Personal Advisors, California-based fund reported 617,325 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 86,550 shares. 208,301 are owned by Wilsey Asset Management. Los Angeles & Equity stated it has 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 2.48M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 8,160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company reported 6 shares. Moors & Cabot has 4,980 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 8,860 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Co owns 6,414 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $311.40 million for 11.55 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 10,314 shares to 83,173 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp Sponsored (NYSE:NOK) by 95,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.