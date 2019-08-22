Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding; Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake By $9.99 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 31,984 shares as Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)’s stock rose 2.57%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 450,219 shares with $24.22 million value, up from 418,235 last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc now has $25.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 212,433 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M

Martin Currie Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 249,669 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 2.77M shares with $113.37 million value, up from 2.52M last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $213.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 3.83M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 150,459 shares to 695,852 valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,588 shares and now owns 71,660 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 224,011 are held by Cumberland Prtn Limited. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation stated it has 1.39% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Cornerstone Advisors owns 883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.37M shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0.08% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,565 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Scotia Capital Inc reported 1.71M shares stake. Bridgewater Limited Partnership holds 114,817 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% or 76,860 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 4,996 shares. 134,561 were accumulated by D E Shaw Com. Moreover, Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Guardian Cap LP holds 2.67 million shares. Brinker Capital owns 38,456 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

