Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Its Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $5.08 Million as Share Price Rose; Meridian Management Co Lifted Position in Eog Res (EOG) by $427,500

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,383 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 281,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 279,986 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,822 shares to 132,582 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 51,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 78,097 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 20 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sanders Capital Ltd Liability has 109,719 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 87,310 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd. Viking Fund Management Lc has invested 1.66% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Montrusco Bolton stated it has 153,837 shares. The Illinois-based Premier Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 2.57% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hexavest Inc has 0.44% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 364,987 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has 524 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 8,205 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.17% or 45.17M shares.