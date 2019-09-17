Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake; Hms Holdings (HMSY) Shorts Increased By 13.7%

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 36,034 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 386,417 shares with $32.87M value, up from 350,383 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $17.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 397,116 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS

Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) had an increase of 13.7% in short interest. HMSY’s SI was 2.86M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.7% from 2.51M shares previously. With 517,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s short sellers to cover HMSY’s short positions. The SI to Hms Holdings Corp’s float is 3.41%. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 184,533 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 10,546 shares to 56,065 valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) stake by 188,840 shares and now owns 320,310 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -8.70% below currents $93.46 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 to “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FNV in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 33.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

Among 2 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HMS Holdings has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $48’s average target is 26.65% above currents $37.9 stock price. HMS Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5. The rating was reinitiated by Leerink Swann with “Outperform” on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold HMS Holdings Corp. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 93,305 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 52,232 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Lc invested in 0.71% or 51,121 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P invested in 15,617 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 105 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 29,647 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 222,652 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Moreover, Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 28,932 shares. Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.91% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 11,077 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Martingale Asset Lp holds 19,037 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 1.32 million shares.