Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Eog Res (EOG) Holding; Sandler Capital Management Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake By $7.55 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 11.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 9,075 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 85,167 shares with $7.93M value, up from 76,092 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $43.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Sandler Capital Management increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 39.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 25,751 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 90,287 shares with $26.52 million value, up from 64,536 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $115.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 35.28% above currents $74.98 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $101 target. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,575 shares to 145,659 valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 17,296 shares and now owns 961,329 shares. Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock (NYSE:TMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock has $32100 highest and $31000 lowest target. $317’s average target is 10.30% above currents $287.4 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16. Needham maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1.