Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Magna Intl (MGA) Stake by $3.14 Million as Market Value Declined; Investment House Lifted Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $333,423

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,528 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46B market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 64,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 217,839 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, down from 281,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 527,451 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,871 shares to 46,554 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 62,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 8.78 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fiduciary Trust stated it has 3,763 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 55,721 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 7,530 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 4,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 45,386 were reported by Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability. Whittier accumulated 15,666 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). American stated it has 7,000 shares. E&G Advsrs LP invested in 1,165 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 2,310 shares. Advisors Limited Liability owns 4,532 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Service Ltd has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14,255 shares to 1,585 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 41,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,650 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

