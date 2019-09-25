Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is -0.27% below currents $132.56 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of KSU in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, July 22 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. See Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $141.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $121.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $135 New Target: $140 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130 New Target: $135 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $130 New Target: $128 Maintain

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Appoints Rodrigo Flores Vice President Sales and Marketing Automotive – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Transports For 2020 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 944,664 shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore Co accumulated 5,112 shares. City stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 34,860 are held by Private Advisors Inc. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,383 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 281,547 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 466 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management holds 0.72% or 14,991 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Headinvest Limited Company holds 2,600 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 123,731 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Macquarie Ltd stated it has 20,253 shares. 109,400 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 27,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $13.25 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 23.73 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

