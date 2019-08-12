Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake; United States Steel (X) Had 0 Bulls

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 5,311 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 76,092 shares with $7.24M value, down from 81,403 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $45.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 1.00 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. See United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Group Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $21 New Target: $13 Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 2.03 P/E ratio. S.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27.

