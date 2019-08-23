Greystone Managed Investments Decreased By $3.36 Million Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake; SGL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (SGLFF) Shorts Down By 2.81%

SGL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) had a decrease of 2.81% in short interest. SGLFF’s SI was 103,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.81% from 106,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1037 days are for SGL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)’s short sellers to cover SGLFF’s short positions. It closed at $4.37 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 105,092 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 1.40 million shares with $45.52M value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $44.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 2.04 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 6,961 shares to 37,594 valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) stake by 108,581 shares and now owns 2.10 million shares. Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) was raised too.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

