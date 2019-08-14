Greystone Managed Investments Cut Its Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake by $1.09 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Valuation Declined While Lpl Financial Has Decreased Its Stake by $420,449

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 132,392 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.29 million, down from 137,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $235.93. About 1,300 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 7,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 3,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 11,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 15,635 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 67,282 shares to 315,181 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 145,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 116,751 shares to 582,401 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).