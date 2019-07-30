Greystone Managed Investments Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Has Raised by Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 54,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 228,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.32. About 1.34M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS IT AIMS FOR 2021 ANALYST CLASS TO BE 50% WOMEN; 03/04/2018 – Goldman-Zell Venture Purchased Portfolio of Comml Property, Including Office Park, Mall in Buenos Aires

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.76 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 1.35% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cap Interest Investors stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 1.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cetera Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Umb National Bank N A Mo invested in 3,653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capital Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.42% or 6,016 shares in its portfolio. 3,596 are held by Cohen And Steers Inc. Qs Invsts owns 7,480 shares. Martin & Tn owns 0.35% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,130 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 3,164 shares. Yhb Advsrs has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 75,320 shares. Portland Invest Counsel owns 84,000 shares or 8.13% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Limited Company reported 4,612 shares stake.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 9,908 shares to 394,768 shares, valued at $62.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,683 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Cl A.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 150,459 shares to 695,852 shares, valued at $26.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 6,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,103 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

