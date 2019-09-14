Greystone Managed Investments Boosted Holding in Nice LTD (NICE) as Share Value Rose; Wal (WMT) Stake Has Raised by Richard C Young & Company

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 25,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 322,277 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.15 million, up from 296,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $146.93. About 144,494 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 65,281 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, up from 56,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Hearst heiress thanks Jesus after Walmart pulls Cosmo from checkout lines; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Bets $15 Billion on an E-Commerce Passage to India; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 24/04/2018 – WALMART – DOORDASH SIGNS ON AS KEY DELIVERY PROVIDER OF WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PROGRAM IN ATLANTA METRO AREA; 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 23/04/2018 – IBD: Walmart Seeks Even Bigger Share Of This Prized Startup In Prized Market; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 22/05/2018 – Chicken Of The Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart, Terms Include New Business Agreement With The Retailer

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12,417 shares to 104,452 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 20,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

