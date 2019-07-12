Greystone Managed Investments Boosted By $5.02 Million Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding; Ancora Advisors Lowered Its Guess (GES) Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 25.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 116,751 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock declined 1.27%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 582,401 shares with $25.33 million value, up from 465,650 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $12.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 30,688 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Guess Inc (GES) stake by 37.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 93,906 shares as Guess Inc (GES)’s stock declined 14.27%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 153,729 shares with $3.01M value, down from 247,635 last quarter. Guess Inc now has $1.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 16,280 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 24c; 22/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – JANSSON: GUESS IS SEK WON’T IMPACT INFLATION MUCH GOING FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.98; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 8.5% AND 9.5%; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 1Q OP. EPS `REASONABLE’ GUESS AT NORMALIZED EARNINGS

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 14.08 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Broadcom Ltd Shs stake by 1,788 shares to 54,754 valued at $16.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 12,941 shares and now owns 138,701 shares. Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess? (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess? had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Jefferies upgraded the shares of GES in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of GES in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 239,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Aqr Mngmt invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 91,734 are held by Barclays Public Limited. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Maverick reported 1.38M shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Llc invested in 0.01% or 18,218 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Jefferies Gp Ltd accumulated 112,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 40,386 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 77,612 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 48,492 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 13,068 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp owns 15,208 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Guess’, Inc.’s (NYSE:GES) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – GuruFocus.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GEâ€™s stock breakout after record Paris Air Show orders confirms bullish technical tone – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. Bolla Gianluca had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,300 on Wednesday, June 12. ALBERINI CARLOS bought 347,353 shares worth $4.97M.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 69,445 shares to 1.15 million valued at $87.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 106,037 shares and now owns 978,625 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (NYSE:AEM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Agnico Eagle Option Trades Could Signal Institutional Interest – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Identifies New District Scale High Grade Gold Trends on and Contiguous to Vertigo Discovery, JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle Reiterates Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation at Substantial Premium to Offer by Chantrell – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by IBC given on Sunday, June 23.