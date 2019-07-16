Greylin Investment Mangement Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $5.23 Million; Pacific Premier Bancorp Has 1.48 Sentiment

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 27.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc acquired 121,607 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 556,626 shares with $24.25M value, up from 435,019 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $55.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 6.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 77 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 52 sold and decreased positions in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 50.64 million shares, up from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 54 New Position: 23.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $39.49 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, U.S. small business administration loans, warehouse credit facilities, commercial real estate loans, residential home loans, construction loans, and consumer loans, as well as banking products for homeowners associations and franchise lending.

