Greylin Investment Mangement Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $353,790; Itron (ITRI) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $557,566 as Stock Price Rose

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.79. About 126,343 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.21B market cap company. It closed at $7.93 lastly. It is down 17.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE WILL GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,100 shares to 142,725 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,932 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 19,329 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 7.81M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt reported 33,714 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru Company invested in 161,331 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Avalon Limited Liability reported 67,425 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 487,751 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). National Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barnett And holds 0.02% or 4,050 shares. 70,710 are owned by Private Asset Management. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund owns 173,073 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 488 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 123,999 shares. Fiduciary Tru Comm owns 765,667 shares. Prelude Capital Lc holds 0.04% or 77,019 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dubuque Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 7,158 are owned by Amg Funds Limited Liability. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 477 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 89,520 shares. The Washington-based Cwh Management has invested 0.15% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). First Lp holds 350,923 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 92,313 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Company reported 1.25% stake. Paragon Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 116 shares. Smith Graham & Invest Advisors LP owns 119,337 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 245,468 shares. 9,606 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 205,609 shares.

