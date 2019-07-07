Greylin Investment Mangement Upped Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Market Value Declined; Nfc Investments Trimmed Its Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Holding by $766,970 as Stock Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.84M market cap company. It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is up 30.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares to 424,005 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,965 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 544 shares to 10,261 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.