Greylin Investment Mangement Trimmed United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Position; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Trimmed Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Position By $1.08 Million

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 3,015 shares as United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR)’s stock declined 20.20%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 117,778 shares with $13.82 million value, down from 120,793 last quarter. United Therapeutics Corp Del now has $3.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 244,942 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,845 shares as Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG)’s stock rose 14.27%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 38,337 shares with $4.25 million value, down from 48,182 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc Com now has $3.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $119.81. About 103,766 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 6,967 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 0.04% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 7,544 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 6,872 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited holds 0% or 5,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 31,395 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 19,100 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Lc owns 33,670 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.02% or 343,992 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 11,193 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 0.05% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 19,385 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,891 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 0.14% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) or 3,398 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. United Therapeutics has $27300 highest and $9000 lowest target. $127.67’s average target is 54.23% above currents $82.78 stock price. United Therapeutics had 16 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $160 target. Barclays Capital maintained United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $95 target. Jefferies upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) rating on Thursday, August 1. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $9000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Ladenburg on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse.

Among 6 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $125’s average target is 4.33% above currents $119.81 stock price. LHC Group had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the shares of LHCG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9. Barclays Capital maintained LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

