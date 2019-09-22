Greylin Investment Mangement Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $645,655; Shorts at LIBERBANK SA ACCIONES POR REAGRUPAMIENTO (LBBRF) Raised By 5.74%

LIBERBANK SA ACCIONES POR REAGRUPAMIENTO (OTCMKTS:LBBRF) had an increase of 5.74% in short interest. LBBRF’s SI was 921,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.74% from 871,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,645 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 105,474 shares with $14.69M value, down from 110,119 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS

Liberbank, S.A. provides various banking services and products for families, small businesses, and self-employed in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm offers various accounts and deposits; personal loans, mortgages, and other loans; investment funds; securities accounts; savings and investment products; leasing and factoring services; collections and payments services; and various cards and insurance products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pension and payroll services, and rental boxes; guarantees, collections, treasury management, and other services; and investment products.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.03% above currents $131.65 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.