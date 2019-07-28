Greylin Investment Mangement Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Boosted as Share Price Declined; Hilton Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $514,080

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 17,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

