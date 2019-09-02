Greylin Investment Mangement Stake in Bp Plc (BP) Cut as Stock Declined; Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stock Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Has Raised by $31.60 Million Its Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 25,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 424,005 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54 million, down from 449,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL LNG – ENTERS 20-YR SPA FOR SUPPLY OF 2 MTPA FROM UNIT’S LNG EXPORT FACILITY, CURRENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT IN CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA, USA; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS POWER SECTOR NEEDS TO FURTHER REDUCE EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 10/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 10; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Agreement With Azerbaijan State Oil Company; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Long Goodbye for Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q NET INCOME $161.2M, EST. $133.2M; 21/05/2018 – BP Signs Pact With Venture Global for U.S. LNG Export Project

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP Midstream Partners: Continuing Its Steady Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,767 shares to 368,211 shares, valued at $21.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.53B for 12.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca, California-based fund reported 123,138 shares. Markston International Lc stated it has 2.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated invested in 67,031 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Northstar Group Inc holds 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 26,837 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 999,159 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,719 shares. Venator Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 5.77% or 50,201 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Trust Co accumulated 45,480 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Albion Fin Grp Ut holds 87,750 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 382,550 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Filament Ltd Co has 4,701 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Drexel Morgan Communications has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Icm Asset Management Wa owns 11,405 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares to 608,176 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,925 shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).