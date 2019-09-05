Greylin Investment Mangement Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $1.11 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 20/03/2018 – New York University Business Professor of Marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 11/04/2018 – Representatives also challenged Zuckerberg on censorship of conservative information, tracking pixels that monitor non-Facebook users and Facebook users that aren’t logged in, and the social media site’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic; 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention; 17/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Facebook investors withhold support from five directors including CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Reports that Federal Trade Commission is Investigating Facebook; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 24/05/2018 – FB IMPLEMENTING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED POLITICAL CONTENT POLICY

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 11.01 million shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Twitter Stock Offers â€˜Aâ€™-Rated Growth – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,212 shares to 328,864 shares, valued at $36.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,898 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 3.23 million shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has 2.17M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,450 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 3,899 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Service has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 279,807 shares. 380 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Freestone Cap Holdg Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Front Barnett owns 2,553 shares. 6,410 were accumulated by Corsair Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 18,098 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 525,000 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Ltd Company reported 3.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,121 shares to 675,392 shares, valued at $135.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 28,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,865 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.