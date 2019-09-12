Greylin Investment Mangement Maintains Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS); As Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Share Value Rose, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $642,161

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 2.36M shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 49,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 346,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 395,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 12.80 million shares traded or 44.28% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,940 shares to 18,520 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 80,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,605 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $527.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $348.21 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.