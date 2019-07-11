Greylin Investment Mangement Maintains Stake in General Electric Co (GE); Bank Of Hawaii Increases Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 11.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of quick fix fade; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 589.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 21,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,323 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 3,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.47 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Mgmt invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stone Run Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,218 shares. Wheatland invested in 99,400 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 38,185 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 14.83 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ruffer Llp reported 40,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pinnacle Advisory holds 10,715 shares. Bluestein R H Commerce stated it has 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fagan Assoc reported 35,604 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Scotia owns 365,176 shares. Conning has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 232,896 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested in 0.23% or 9.65 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.07% or 21.11M shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares to 22,670 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,515 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) by 9,480 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,234 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 5.92 million shares. California-based Kcm Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Parkwood Ltd Liability Company reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lincoln reported 0.01% stake. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 988,861 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Vestor Cap Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 194,693 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Com owns 21,523 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 309 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 68,038 shares. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd has 2.43% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 122,584 shares. 1.02 million are held by Altrinsic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Quantitative Inv Limited Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 49,700 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 18,116 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

