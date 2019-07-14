Greylin Investment Mangement Maintains Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); Capital Growth Management LP Position in Pbf Energy (PBF) Trimmed by $11.16 Million

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – EVANINA: BROADCOM-QUALCOMM BLOCK BY TRUMP ‘REASONABLE’ MOVE; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 962,566 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,940 shares to 112,515 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,392 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Incorporated owns 40,600 shares. Cincinnati owns 427,500 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.78% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 825,988 shares. New York-based Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn invested in 0.02% or 2,100 shares. 12,054 were accumulated by Vision Capital. Moreover, First Mercantile Co has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,762 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 543,977 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 480 shares. Schwartz Counsel has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.14% or 8,889 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 137,965 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.12% or 20,568 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 107,000 shares. Globeflex Lp owns 52,372 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,123 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 67,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 17,099 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 85,724 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Management Company has invested 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 46,800 were accumulated by Axa. Cornerstone stated it has 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 4,851 shares. James Invest Research Inc invested in 23,010 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

