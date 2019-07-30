Greylin Investment Mangement Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Boston Properties (BXP) Has 1.36 Sentiment

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 6.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc acquired 21,767 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 368,211 shares with $21.00M value, up from 346,444 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 8.24 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018

Boston Properties Inc (BXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 209 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 154 decreased and sold equity positions in Boston Properties Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 136.07 million shares, down from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Boston Properties Inc in top ten positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 126 Increased: 148 New Position: 61.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Virginia Limited Company holds 26,264 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 61,261 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Verity Verity Ltd Co accumulated 46,091 shares. Impala Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 167,502 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 763,634 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,730 shares. Raymond James & has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Virtu Financial reported 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications owns 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 168,815 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Credit Cap Invs Ltd Liability Com invested 2.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Williams Jones Associates Ltd reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dumont & Blake Inv Ltd Company invested in 0.19% or 7,984 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc owns 6,183 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Lower Revenues Hurt Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: Take The Hint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 28,200 shares to 82,584 valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 10,121 shares and now owns 675,392 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.82’s average target is 11.80% above currents $74.97 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 30. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital.

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. The company has market cap of $20.44 billion. The Company’s properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. It has a 41.47 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, the firm owned interests in 147 properties, totaling approximately 49.8 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 11.2 million square feet.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 582,392 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 7.45% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. for 1.71 million shares. Apg Asset Management Us Inc. owns 6.53 million shares or 6.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 5.47% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 4.23% in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.