Greylin Investment Mangement Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS); Tig Advisors Has Increased Ii Vi (IIVI) Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.27. About 1.80M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 992,542 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Serv holds 0.11% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 40,847 shares. British Columbia Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 33,814 shares. Bangor Bancorporation reported 10,701 shares stake. 10,170 are owned by Thomas White Interest Limited. First City Cap owns 2,700 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 6,375 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company accumulated 4,521 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 13,993 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Acg Wealth invested in 0.06% or 5,583 shares. Mariner Ltd Co, Kansas-based fund reported 18,387 shares. 86,883 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Investments. Bluestein R H And stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWKS) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks: Bet On The Winning Horse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,940 shares to 18,520 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,511 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVR joining S&P 500; PSMT +1.3% as it joins SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “II-VI Incorporated Executive to Present Invited Talk at ECOC Market Focus 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated Expands Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions Platforms with the Completion of the Finisar Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI enters amended $2.43B credit deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.