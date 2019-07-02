Greylin Investment Mangement Increases Holding in General Electric Co (GE); As Domtar (UFS) Market Valuation Declined, Prudential Plc Raised Its Stake

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Domtar Corporation (UFS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 6,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67,079 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 60,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Domtar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 472,675 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 23.86 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp holds 73,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Mufg Americas Holding, New York-based fund reported 717,555 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fdx, California-based fund reported 22,102 shares. Ckw Group has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc reported 10,715 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company reported 109,466 shares. California-based Lourd Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 149,057 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 63,757 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 42,941 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 764,500 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,550 shares to 20,670 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,932 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: "GE's Nemesis: An Eerily Prescient Bear – The Wall Street Journal" on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "3 Reasons GE Stock May Stall Out – Investorplace.com" published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "GE Shareholders Have More to Worry About Than Mexican Tariffs – Yahoo News" on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Two Ways to Make Money From GE Stock – Nasdaq" published on June 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com's news article titled: "GE's stock breakout after record Paris Air Show orders confirms bullish technical tone – MarketWatch" with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 272,587 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $118.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 18,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713,218 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).