Greylin Investment Mangement Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $3.88 Million; Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Position by $2.97 Million; Market Value Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 99,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 656,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08 million, up from 556,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 1.31 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 33,424 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21,170 shares to 68,742 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 79,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa reported 1,723 shares. Nordea Invest Management invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 2,561 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp. Nuveen Asset Limited Com owns 266,592 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer International Gru holds 1,268 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 17,129 shares stake. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 12,200 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 13,568 shares. First Republic Inv reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Art Advsrs Llc reported 4,390 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 0.22% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Stifel Corp accumulated 19,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 10,208 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPAM Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $22.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 41.12 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.