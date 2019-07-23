Greylin Investment Mangement Increased General Electric Co (GE) Position By $353,790; Shorts at CRODA INTL PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (COIHF) Lowered By 0.06%

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 17.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc acquired 39,310 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 266,030 shares with $2.66M value, up from 226,720 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $89.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 36.84M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS

CRODA INTL PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:COIHF) had a decrease of 0.06% in short interest. COIHF’s SI was 360,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.06% from 360,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3607 days are for CRODA INTL PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:COIHF)’s short sellers to cover COIHF’s short positions. It closed at $61 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.78 billion. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, speciality additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, speciality additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications. It has a 24.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bio based phase change materials for building and construction markets; dietary supplements; electronics comprising phase change materials, advanced materials, and polymer additives; chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives for energy and resource industries; food additives; speciality polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; industrial chemicals for packaging, print, and paper industries; paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients for treating illness and diseases; thermal management products; and plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.54’s average target is 3.23% above currents $10.21 stock price. General Electric had 41 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by CFRA given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 4,550 shares to 20,670 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 2,970 shares and now owns 22,670 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.