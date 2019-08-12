Greylin Investment Mangement Increased General Electric Co (GE) Holding; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $1.17 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 11.76 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 48.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,327 were accumulated by Hrt Fin Ltd Com. Monarch Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.6% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kings Point Capital Management invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trustco Natl Bank N Y invested in 333,361 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hartline Inv holds 0.08% or 30,893 shares in its portfolio. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northeast Consultants Inc stated it has 20,423 shares. 21,285 were reported by Nadler Grp Inc. Diversified Tru has 31,218 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Steadfast Management Limited Partnership invested in 2.41% or 15.29 million shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Co has 12,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 0.8% or 220,135 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 7.81M shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,200 shares to 82,584 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,392 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,048 were reported by Comm Bancshares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.62% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lincoln Natl stated it has 11,435 shares. Qs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 77,029 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.05% or 28,396 shares in its portfolio. 13,222 were accumulated by Dowling Yahnke Limited Co. Hgk Asset Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 390,504 shares. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc owns 22,298 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 3,995 shares. Renaissance Technology reported 2.74M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 246,040 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

