Greylin Investment Mangement Holds Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Sands Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) as Stock Value Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 30,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 301,029 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, up from 270,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 283,082 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 973,960 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares to 176,932 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,515 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

