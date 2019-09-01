Greylin Investment Mangement Holds Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); China Mobile LTD (CHL) Holding Held by Parsec Financial Management Inc

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 16,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 183,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 166,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 441,356 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,940 shares to 112,515 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,670 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15,133 shares to 64,438 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,786 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

