Greylin Investment Mangement Holding In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Has Boosted; Holder 10-15 Associates Lifted Intel (INTC) Position

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 10,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 290,342 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 280,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares to 273,165 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,053 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,700 shares to 331,250 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,005 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).