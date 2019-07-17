Greylin Investment Mangement Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lifted by $5.23 Million; Glenview State Bank Trust Maintains Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1998.76. About 1.89 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 8.41 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: United Airlines, Roku and United States Steel – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Savings Bank Trust Limited has 2.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,493 shares. 484 were accumulated by St Germain D J. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2,138 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oarsman Capital has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,015 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 2.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,665 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 29,856 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. 71,489 were accumulated by Nomura Holdings. Kessler Invest Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,645 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Jump Trading reported 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,908 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Lc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,603 were reported by Ent Financial Ser Corp. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140 shares. Moreover, Goodman Fincl has 4.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,888 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eos Limited Partnership invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oarsman Capital invested in 20,780 shares. Hodges Cap invested in 30,428 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source Bankshares has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 276,000 shares. Mutual Of America Llc reported 185,591 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 32,776 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,985 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.51% or 3,530 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York accumulated 47,541 shares. Moreover, Parsec Financial Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Edgar Lomax Va reported 261,600 shares stake. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,550 shares to 20,670 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,932 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.