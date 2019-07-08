Greylin Investment Mangement Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lifted as Stock Declined; Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) Stock Value Declined While Federated Investors Lifted Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 3.36 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 178,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 767,878 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, up from 589,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 226,248 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 3.71% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net Interest Income $151.3 Million; 17/04/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Texans To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 21/05/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia PD chief failed “to be completely candid” in landing Fulton Co. job; 14/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Chief Fulton to sign with Texans; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fulton Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FULT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares to 22,670 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,515 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America holds 26,395 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 736,457 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 1.73% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.40M shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kcm Advsrs Lc accumulated 16,422 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Colonial Tru owns 53,054 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 9,859 shares. Cadence Mgmt Lc stated it has 36,067 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership owns 15.58 million shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 66 were reported by Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mcdaniel Terry owns 170,492 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 43,024 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 625,376 shares to 3,854 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 43,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,171 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Invesco accumulated 1.85 million shares. Geode Capital Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2.44M shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). First National Bank & Trust Of Newtown stated it has 16,632 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fund Management stated it has 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Fulton Bancorp Na reported 1.97M shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 238,995 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 203 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,571 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.09% or 14.01 million shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Bbva Compass Natl Bank Incorporated accumulated 18,326 shares or 0.02% of the stock.