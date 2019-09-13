Greylin Investment Mangement Has Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $3.88 Million as Share Value Declined; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Westwood Management Has Lowered by $1.28 Million Its Stake

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 99,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 656,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08M, up from 556,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 4.46M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 6,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 394,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.20M, down from 401,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $187.53. About 5.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 16/04/2018 – Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by “suspicious groups” – study; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICES; 22/03/2018 – Investors, lawmakers, advertisers pressure Facebook over data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized in an interview with Recode for the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica that has rocked his company; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Macron warns that Facebook, Google are `too big’ and may get busted up; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 09/05/2018 – Match CEO: Single people want to keep their dating lives separate from Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Consumers need to re-evaluate their relationships with internet companies that provide free services, according to this former Facebook executive

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13,225 shares to 7,445 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 32,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,015 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 185,631 shares. Tompkins Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,861 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 130,860 shares stake. Keating Inv Counselors owns 2.83% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 159,825 shares. Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Com has 1.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,140 shares. Innovations Llc holds 1.16% or 11,185 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 25,410 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Co owns 32,839 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc holds 0.07% or 36,798 shares in its portfolio. Independent Investors reported 28,223 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Heritage Investors reported 211,595 shares. Q Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 457,484 shares or 18.41% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polen Capital Llc reported 9.36 million shares stake. Kenmare Ltd Liability Corp has 65,900 shares for 15.39% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Llc holds 0.43% or 7,953 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 22,995 shares. Corda Investment Mngmt Limited owns 5,524 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Company holds 0.85% or 28,704 shares in its portfolio. Cryder Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 17.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has 14,008 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,287 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 4.13% stake. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 1,405 shares stake. Harvey Capital Management accumulated 9,000 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 1,225 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Omers Administration has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,400 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.17 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.