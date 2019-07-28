Greylin Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position; Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita (GHG) Shorts Raised By 3.28%

Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:GHG) had an increase of 3.28% in short interest. GHG’s SI was 842,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.28% from 816,100 shares previously. With 42,100 avg volume, 20 days are for Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:GHG)’s short sellers to cover GHG’s short positions. The SI to Greentree Hospitality Group LTD. American Deposita’s float is 8.32%. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 31,415 shares traded. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) has risen 2.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical GHG News: 15/05/2018 – GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd: 1Q Total Revenue Up 23.3% on Year to $32.7M; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB0.98 (US$0.16); 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: Estimates Full-Year Revenue Growth of 20-25% in 2018; 18/04/2018 – AUSGOLD LTD AUC.AX – APPOINTS MATTHEW GREENTREE AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: 1Q Earnings Per Share at $0.16 Vs $0.13 Year Ago; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – COMPANY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF 20-25% FROM 2017; 16/04/2018 Columbia Global Tech Adds GreenTree Hospitality

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,115 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 227,317 shares with $20.09 million value, down from 231,432 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $29.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities.

Among 5 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $11400 highest and $9500 lowest target. $105.80’s average target is 3.36% above currents $102.36 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Tuesday, April 9. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho.