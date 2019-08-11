Greylin Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding; GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (GMGSF) SI Decreased By 34%

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,115 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 227,317 shares with $20.09 million value, down from 231,432 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation

GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) had a decrease of 34% in short interest. GMGSF’s SI was 239,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 34% from 362,900 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 798 days are for GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)’s short sellers to cover GMGSF’s short positions. It closed at $9.93 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $109.17’s average target is 9.30% above currents $99.88 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, July 29. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray.

Goodman Group engages in the ownership, development, and management of industrial properties and business space in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $17.48 billion. The Company’s property portfolio includes business parks, office parks, industrial estates, and warehouse and distribution centers. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio. The firm has 588 properties under management.