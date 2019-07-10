Greylin Investment Mangement Has Trimmed By $711,395 Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding; MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. See MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) latest ratings:

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 45.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 9,005 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 10,965 shares with $877,000 value, down from 19,970 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $150.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 2.96M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M worth of stock or 177,457 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.65 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Capital Management Lp holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.19M shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 1.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Highland Capital Ltd Co invested in 74,332 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.1% or 41,651 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 0.34% or 15,200 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs accumulated 9,825 shares. Beech Hill owns 0.6% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,150 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp reported 29,055 shares or 1% of all its holdings. 134,625 were reported by Westfield Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Fairview Cap Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Paragon Capital Ltd has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 47 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.59% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca owns 4,843 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Condor Mgmt owns 68,702 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Labs Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 635,115 shares traded or 21.41% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKS Instruments, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 17,655 shares. Alps Inc reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Com The has 88,381 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 5,666 shares. Rmb Management Lc holds 0.07% or 28,070 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Lc has invested 0.92% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 107,965 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,561 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 140 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 357 shares. Skylands Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 94,025 shares. Moreover, Westover Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 2,590 shares. 121,774 were reported by Millennium Ltd Liability Co. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 77,496 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt has 0.22% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).