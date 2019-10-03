Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lowered Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $303,600; Noesis Capital Mangement Stake in John Bean Techs (JBT) Has Decreased by $109.10 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in John Bean Techs Corp (JBT) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $594.00 million, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in John Bean Techs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 146,801 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, down from 22,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 4.38M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q REV. $5.70B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: AurKa Shareholders Eligible to Receive Up to $465 Million in Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 7,838 shares. Df Dent & Co Inc holds 7,229 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 22,834 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na invested in 5,003 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr Inc reported 0.07% stake. South Dakota Invest Council reported 25,824 shares. 5,324 were accumulated by Appleton Prtn Ma. 4,490 are owned by Chatham Cap Group Inc. Daiwa Securities Inc accumulated 35,220 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.59M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.03% or 600 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp stated it has 7,211 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cardinal Cap Management owns 46,919 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23,505 shares to 33,887 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 18.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.04 million for 21.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios reported 0.09% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 14,657 shares. Td Asset Inc owns 29,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Sei Invs invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 5,515 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.44% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.56% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 17,312 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 13,775 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Corporation has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Cim Mangement has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). The New York-based Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.04% or 8,977 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 2,160 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2,255 shares to 59,315 shares, valued at $2.83B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).