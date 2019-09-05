Greylin Investment Mangement Has Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $1.24 Million; Share Value Declined; Altria Group (MO) Market Value Declined While Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased Its Holding by $415,701

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 31.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 7,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,075 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 23,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 5.08M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $79.05. About 8.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.