Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $432,250; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Opus Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 20,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 25,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 1.96 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,310 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.60 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,659 are owned by Logan Capital Mngmt. 52,079 were reported by Cohen & Steers. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Art Lc reported 82,264 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.17% or 14,361 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). American Intl Grp reported 169,247 shares. 910,677 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amer Management reported 0.11% stake. Commerce Bancshares reported 91,118 shares. The New York-based Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And has invested 1.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 90,068 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Enterprise Fin Svcs reported 2,180 shares stake. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.7% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.06% or 58,746 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England & Management Inc accumulated 12,044 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 29,549 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 2.88% or 5.34 million shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc invested 7.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,046 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Tctc Lc reported 1.21% stake. Clark Group Inc holds 323,054 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Matthew 25 Mngmt invested in 120,000 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability accumulated 11,263 shares. Aimz Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com holds 0.32% or 30,911 shares. Bainco invested in 4.43% or 143,465 shares. Natixis owns 4,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

