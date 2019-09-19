Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Holding By $361,422; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shorts Raised By 3.58%

Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) had an increase of 3.58% in short interest. ADUS’s SI was 734,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.58% from 709,400 shares previously. With 102,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s short sellers to cover ADUS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 97,045 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,746 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 27,755 shares with $5.77M value, down from 29,501 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $229.67. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity. Another trade for 440,000 shares valued at $32.60 million was made by ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. on Tuesday, June 11.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The companyÂ’s personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 57.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Addus HomeCare Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,577 shares. Blackrock has 1.55M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt invested 1.54% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 1,179 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 7,415 shares. Sei has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.01% or 15,746 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 12,616 shares. Dorsey Wright & has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability owns 171,740 shares. 779 were reported by Ameritas Ptnrs. 4,007 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 15,597 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), The Stock That Soared 312% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare files for mixed shelf – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Addus HomeCare prices public offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Addus Homecare Signs Definitive Agreement To Purchase Hospice Partners Of America – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus HomeCare has $9600 highest and $8100 lowest target. $94’s average target is 16.68% above currents $80.56 stock price. Addus HomeCare had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -0.02% below currents $229.67 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26900 target in Friday, September 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.78 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 75,318 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Country Club Co Na reported 0.21% stake. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Bellecapital International Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 1,314 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 309,962 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. North American Management holds 7,237 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Com reported 55,517 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1,535 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,517 shares. Delaware-based Westover has invested 1.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Financial Incorporated holds 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 42,521 shares. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 114 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 123,286 shares stake.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.