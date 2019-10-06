Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lifted Its Position by $507,780

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, down from 22,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 2.72 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 122,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.76M, up from 120,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lilly Announces Sale of Legacy Antibiotics Brands and Manufacturing Facility in China – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: vTv Therapeutics’ Diabetes Pipeline – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Could Be a Big Year for Incyte – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keytruda on path to become world’s no. 1 selling drug, research firm says – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Big Can This $8 Billion-Plus Diabetes Drug Class Get? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 7,875 shares to 22,420 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,670 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 17,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp reported 468,986 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 8,074 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 8,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 425 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 165,898 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Broderick Brian C reported 2,057 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,100 shares. Mirae Asset holds 39,785 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 7,838 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com holds 0.06% or 7,083 shares. South State reported 0.35% stake. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 12,045 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. On Monday, July 15 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & P Dep Rcpts Unit (SPY) by 1,548 shares to 15,114 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 12,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,599 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Court Place Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 97,216 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,168 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Inc has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Prentiss Smith accumulated 0.23% or 1,378 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp reported 260,465 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Company, New York-based fund reported 3,903 shares. 303 are held by Barrett Asset Limited. Washington-based Saturna Capital has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 22,813 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5 shares. 96,012 are owned by Fort Washington Oh. Moors & Cabot has 0.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,701 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0.41% stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 27 shares.