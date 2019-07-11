Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Its Bp Plc (BP) Position as Stock Price Declined; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Value Rose While Hightower Advisors Has Lowered Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 25,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 424,005 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, down from 449,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 1.93M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS THE WORLD CAN ABSORB ENERGY PRICES WITHOUT IMPACT ON GROWTH FOR NOW; 04/04/2018 – BP TARGETS TO SHIP 119 CARGOES OF LNG FROM TANGGUH PROJECT IN INDONESIA THIS YEAR, INCLUDING 22 FOR DOMESTIC MARKET -COMPANY OFFICIAL; 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 16/04/2018 – CHINA MAY LEAD WAY IN CARBON PRICING, AHEAD OF U.S., EUROPE: BP; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 05/03/2018 Technologent And BP Logix Announce Strategic Partnership; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 07/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE RISES 1 BP TO 4.65 PCT IN MARCH 2 WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2014 -MBA; 16/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 550P

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 3,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,264 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 7,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. It closed at $132.4 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 61,031 shares to 378,402 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.81B for 12.43 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 115,061 shares to 275,103 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 351,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.46M for 16.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Limited reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Asset Mgmt One holds 23,795 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 190,210 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 3,460 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 4,932 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 24,300 were accumulated by Regions Finance. Price Michael F owns 79,110 shares. Shell Asset owns 0.04% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 12,562 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 1,678 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0% or 9,392 shares. 5,133 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Inc. Arrowgrass (Us) LP has 63,154 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Company Ny holds 2,252 shares.

