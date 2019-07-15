Greylin Investment Mangement Cut Position in United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) by $352,755; St Johns Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding by $303,576

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,778 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, down from 120,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 40,898 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $101.72. About 311,975 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, down 39.95% or $1.59 from last year’s $3.98 per share. UTHR’s profit will be $104.71 million for 7.93 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-11.32 actual EPS reported by United Therapeutics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.11% EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,310 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.