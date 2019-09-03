Greylin Investment Mangement Continues to Hold Stake in General Electric Co (GE); Seatown Holdings Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 3.88 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 were reported by West Oak Capital Limited Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.18 million shares. Conning Inc holds 232,896 shares. North holds 0.11% or 66,162 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Novare Capital Ltd has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 82,105 are held by Granite Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Old Point Tru And Fincl Serv N A reported 0.65% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aviance Capital Prtn invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Overbrook Mngmt reported 61,962 shares stake. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.39% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 54,516 shares. Schulhoff & Com holds 104,789 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Llc holds 0.03% or 15,367 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carret Asset Ltd has 76,644 shares. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,200 shares to 82,584 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,965 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $597.16M for 14.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 65,600 shares to 155,700 shares, valued at $30.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).