Greylin Investment Mangement Continues to Hold Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); Franklin Res (BEN) Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Cut Position

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 9.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86 million, down from 10.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 2.39M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 4.44M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 16/03/2018 – blacq: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources (Reuters) – Singapore-based Broadcom; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3,015 shares to 117,778 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 28,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,865 shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Falters on a Weak Sales Forecast – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.