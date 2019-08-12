Greylin Investment Mangement Continues to Hold Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Price Declined, Thomas Story & Son Raised Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 1.94M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Retail Bank Na has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Co accumulated 1.04% or 283,211 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 152,612 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Pcl has invested 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 21,414 were accumulated by Monarch Cap Incorporated. 390,989 are held by Comerica Bancorp. Villere St Denis J Comm Ltd Liability holds 181,726 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 437,832 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has 610 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 2.24 million shares. Legacy Prtnrs invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orrstown Financial Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 91 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi reported 11.28M shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New York-based Two Sigma Lc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,100 shares to 142,725 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,670 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

