Greylin Investment Mangement Continues to Hold Holding in General Electric Co (GE); As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Valuation Declined, Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.535. About 11.90M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 22/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Statement On Chesapeake Bay Funding; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 12.88 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. had sold 5.91 million shares worth $19.47 million. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by WEBB JAMES R.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752.

